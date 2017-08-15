Young Lady Tigers show glimpses of what’s to come versus defending regional champs

With barely more than a week of practice under its’ belt, the Barbourville High School volleyball team knew it had its hands full in a season-opening matchup with defending regional champion Whitley Co. on Monday.
But that did not stop the Lady Tigers from giving a good effort and even putting up enough points in the 2-0 loss to prompt Coach Kim Smith to praise her team. The Lady Tigers were defeated 25-10 and 25-10 in two sets.
“Considering we lost four of our six starters from last season, we didn’t play bad at all. I will take scoring double digits against Whitley Co.,” said Smith. “We have a lot of new girls who are young and we are rebuilding. So we’ll take this performance against a top four team in the region and be happy with it.”
