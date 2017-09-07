Wreck results in death of Knox County man

What began as a normal Friday for one Knox County man ended tragically.
At approximately 10:30 a.m., a van travelling south on U.S. I75 hydroplaned in Laurel County, spinning the vehicle out of control before hitting a concrete barrier.
A semi truck, driven by Harold A Mullens of Artemus, attempted to slow down to avoid hitting the wrecked van. However, as he was slowing down, a utility truck operated by Samuel J. Gregory, of Flat Lick, collided into the back of the semi.
Gregory suffered fatal injuries from the collision.
A section of I 75 was closed for several hours as crews worked to clean up the scene.
Laurel County EMS, Laurel County Fire Dept, London City Police, Laurel County Rescue Squad and Kentucky State Police responded to the scene. Officer Chris McQueen and Officer Brandon Durham with Kentucky State Police are still investigating the incident.