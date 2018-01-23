Woman facing identity theft charges

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman accused of stealing her sister’s identity and is asking for the public’s help.
On January 11 at approximately 1:15 p.m., Knox County Deputy Claude Hudson arrested a female who was asleep in a vehicle at a residence on Garden Drive in Flat Lick. The female identified herself as Tiffany R. Botkins, 35, of Artemus, and provided a social security number belonging to Botkins. She was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Several people contacted the Sheriff’s Office after viewing the photograph on Knox County JailTracker, stating the photograph was not of Botkins but her sister, Tabitha A. Henderson, 37, of Barbourville. By the time Deputy Hudson learned of the identity theft, Henderson had been released from the detention center.
Deputy Hudson obtained a Knox County Arrest Warrant on Henderson for theft of identity. Henderson is also wanted on a Bell County Indictment Warrant for persistent felony offender II, tampering with physical evidence and shop lifting and a Bell County Bench Warrant for third-degree criminal trespass and second-degree terroristic threatening.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tabitha Henderson should contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office either by telephone at 606-546-3181, Knox County Sheriff’s Office Facebook or Knox 911 Dispatch. All caller information will be kept confidential.