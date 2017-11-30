Woman, boyfriend arrested for falsely reporting incident

Two people are behind bars after falsely reporting an incident while intoxicated.
On November 29 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Betsy Cecil, 42, of Artemus, called Knox Dispatch to report people were breaking into her home on Ron Cecil Road near Kay Jay. Dispatch sent Deputy Mikey Ashurst to the scene, keeping Cecil on the phone while he was en route from Corbin. While waiting, Cecil advised Dispatch the people gained entrance into her home and were armed with a firearm.
Once Deputy Ashurst arrived to the residence, the only people he could find were Cecil and her boyfriend Brian Simpson, 49, of Artemus, both in a highly intoxicated state. Deputy Ashurst located over 15 syringes, two plastic baggies of suspected crystal meth, two marijuana cigarettes, a meth smoking pipe and a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the residence.
Cecil and Simpson were arrested and charged with first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and falsely reporting an incident.
They were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.