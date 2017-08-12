Wildcats pounce Mountain Lions

The Lynn Camp Wildcats took on the Pineville Mountain Lions as part of the SEKC Grid-O-Rama Friday at Lynn Camp High School.
Despite playing on a muddy field that was holding lots of water from recent rains, the Wildcats were able to win 12-6 on the strength of two long-touchdowns, including a 70+ yard pass in the first half.
Lynn Camp will kick off the regular season at home next Friday when Knott Co. Central visits. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
