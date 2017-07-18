Wanted criminal on the run

Authorities are searching for a wanted man who fled from deputies Tuesday, July 18.
Knox County Sheriff’s office received information that a stolen motorcycle was hidden in the woods on Park Helton Cemetery Road in Woodbine. Knox County Deputies Mikey Ashurst, John Luttrell, and Andrew Lawson responded to the call and found the motorcycle at the reported location. While at the scene, deputies heard someone start an ATV at the top of the hill above them and went to investigate.
When they approached, they found a camper and a Chevrolet S-10 truck with an attached utility trailer. After running the truck’s registration, deputies discovered that the truck and trailer had also been reported stolen.
When they searched the camper, deputies found Casandra Barnhill, 28, of London. She was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property of the value of $500 or more and public intoxication.
Deputies discovered that two men fled on the ATV as they approached the camper. Deputies identified one of the men as William A. Barnhill, 31, of London. Barnhill is wanted on a Whitley County Bench Warrant for charges of Wanton Endangerment, Criminal Mischief, and contempt of court in addition to the theft and fleeing charges. Barnhill is also wanted in Florida for Grand Theft Auto.
Barnhill is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with reddish brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on Barnhill’s location is urged to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 606-546-3181 or the Knox County 911 Dispatch Center.
The investigation is continuing.