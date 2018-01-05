UPWARD Basketball Evaluations to begin

For Release
December 26, 2017
Barbourville, KY
606.546.9515
Barbourville First Baptist Church is excited to be partnering once again with Knox County UNITE to provide the UPWARD Basketball program at First Baptist Church of Barbourville. The UPWARD Program teaches sports skills and values, offers family-friendly schedules, allows kids to make new friends, and provides equal playing time. Kids will be individually recognized at each game and find positive role models in coaches and other volunteers. The Program seeks to develop character in every player by providing an equal opportunity for improvement, while stressing sportsmanship in every situation. Curt Corey, Director of the local UPWARD Program, says “We are excited to be offering this opportunity to our area youth.” He believes it is a great opportunity to develop basketball and or cheerleading skills while at the same time building character traits that will last a life time. Claudia Greenwood, Chair of Knox County UNITE, wants to involve as many children as possible in order to keep kids on the right track and away from a lifestyle of drug use and abuse. Youth from ages 5-12 can register at the First Baptist Church in Barbourville from now until January 6. Registrations and evaluations will be conducted on Friday, January 5, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, January 6, from 10:00 a.m. until noon. For questions you may call First Baptist Church at 546-3636 or at Knox County UNITE at 515-2674.