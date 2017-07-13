Union’s Summer Camp begins with Nature Week

Union College began its Boys and Girls Club summer camp on Monday with Nature Week. The themed learning program is the first of a three-week camp to introduce interactive STEAM curriculum to students from the Knox County area.
Nearly 20 campers took part in Nature Week. The students explored aquatic life and the effects of pollution at Brickyard Pond with the Kentucky Division of Water. They were caught up in “wacky weather” with a lesson in forecasting with staff from WYMT and learned about animals in the Kentucky backwoods with staff from the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Service.
The summer program will continue the week of July 17 with Space Week. That week’s activities include a program in aviation, exploring space with the EKU planetarium and a trip into the atmosphere in a hot air balloon. Campers should arrive daily by 9 a.m. at Centennial Hall.
Week three – Engineering Week – will begin on July 24th. The week will include lessons in computer coding, building a cold air balloon and lessons in highway construction with the Kentucky Department of Transportation. Campers should arrive daily by 9 a.m. at the Ramsey Center.
Students can join the Union College Summer Learning Program at any time and take part in the STEAM activities. The camp operates daily from 9-5 with camp directors and Union College education students assisting with the programs. Students wishing to take part can register on their first day of attendance or contact 606.546.1625 to register. Union College provides all campers with recreation activities, a healthy lunch and a STEAM tee shirt for their participation. Campers are also provided a certificate of completion at the end of each week’s activities.
The summer learning program at Union College is a pilot program intended to lead to an afterschool and summer program for Knox County youth. President Marcia Hawkins said the Union College 2017 summer learning program will support 40 children, of ages 6-13. The program is entitled “Follow the Steam” and will incorporate STEAM curriculum – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts (including Language Arts) and Math.
To learn more about the program or to download a registration packet, visit www.unionky.edu/steam.