Union, Tourism to host Mountain Bike race

Barbourville Tourism is gearing up for a new event in Barbourville. On Saturday, Aug. 19, mountain bikers from across the region will travel Barbourville to take place in the Turner Outdoor Center MTB XC.
Barbourville Tourism, along with the Union College Cycling Team and Kentucky Point Series, will host the event at Turner Outdoor Center, located near the intersection of U.S 25E and Owens Hollow (KY 1527) in Gray.
“If the weather is good, we anticipate around 100 riders coming in,” said Denise Wainscott, Director of Barbourville Tourism.
While there have been races held at the Turner Outdoor Center before, this particular race is significant as it is the first non-collegiate race to be held at the facility.
“This race is an extraordinarily unique event for this part of Kentucky,” said Sean Trinque, Head Cycling Coach at Union College. “This being our first year hosting one, we hope for a good turnout but we understand that we are creating a foundation for the future of these events in this area.”
Over the course of the day, riders in 14 different categories will race the cross country course at TOC. Each category will require a set number of laps around the three-mile course. For example, Pro Men will do five laps and Pro Women will do four laps. The top five riders in the Pro category will receive cash prizes; all other category winners will receive merchandise prizes.
For those interested in taking part in the race, you can register day-of but be sure to bring a helmet and a mountain bike. For more information, visit www.bikereg.com/turner-outdoor-center-mtb-xc.