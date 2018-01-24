Union students robbed at gunpoint

UPDATE: “The suspects have been identified – they are not local, and they appear to have fled Barbourville. Campus Safety remains available for escort, but at this time, we do not expect further immediate concern,” reports Brian Strunk, Union College’s executive director of development.
Two Union College students reported they were robbed tonight, January 24, at gunpoint in Barbourville.
Union College issued the following safety alert to the campus:
“Two students were robbed at gunpoint this evening at campus residence on Manchester Street. The suspects fled the scene by car, and the whereabouts of the suspects is not currently known.”
The safety alert describes the vehicle as a white, four-door Kia crossover/SUV. The two suspects are described as follows:
- African-American male, light build, 6’2”, long braids with orange tips.
- African-American male, stocky build, 5’11”, goatee, wearing black bomber jacker with a red collar and black pants.
Barbourville City Police are at the scene and are working this case. If you have any information, please call 911.
Campus Safety is available to escort students, faculty and staff by calling 546-1390.