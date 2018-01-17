Union receives state of the art technology from the Mills-Tannenbaum Foundation

Thanks to the generosity of the Mills-Tannenbaum Foundation, Union College has secured materials to advance the on-going development of a STEAM Education Resource Center in the Weeks-Townsend Memorial Library.
In late spring, Union College Educational Studies Unit (ESU) received funding for P-12 STEAM curriculum, guides, manipulatives, and like-materials to create the resource center from a grant proposal created in partnership with the Union College Office of Advancement. Recently, the Mills-Tannenbaum Foundation made the charitable decision to contribute two 3-D printers and five Compound Microscopes with Universal Smartphone Optics to the Center.
“Through the years, support from the philanthropically minded has allowed Union College to continuously offer a quality, impactful education,” said Brian Strunk, Executive Director of Development. “This latest gift from the Mills-Tannenbaum Foundation helps to move Union College forward, and we are incredibly thankful for the support.”
The Carson Intermediate Compound Microscopes have the ability to connect to smartphones, allowing the user to capture images and video with their device. The LulzBot TAZ 6 3-D printers allow users to create three dimensional objects from digital files. With this technology, users can create anything from sculptures to operational motors. This technology opens doors for a wide array of programs and will be available to all students, faculty, and staff at Union College.
“Our goal is to provide students, faculty and staff across all academic disciplines at Union College, and our P-12 educational partners, with access to material in what we are developing as our STEAM Education Resource Center in the library,” explained Associate Professor of Education and Dean for ESU, Dr. Jason Reeves. “For me, it is just the idea of getting our current students and those coming to us from the P-12 system excited about STEAM avenues regardless of their content area, keeping them up to date on the newest innovations in technology and science, and maybe sparking some interest in a career field that they didn’t necessarily know they had the interest in, as it relates to science, technology, engineering, arts, and medicine (STEAM).”
Dr. Reeves credited the Mills-Tannenbaum Foundation for providing much needed technology resources to the STEAM Center as the Center continues seeking out funding for its creation and future expansion.
“The foundation was very excited that we wanted to open up the Center and its resources to the entire campus and our P-12 school communities. I think this broad access to the Center was an important factor in the decision to make the grant.”