Union College board welcomes new members and officers

New officers were elected at the Fall meeting of Union’s Board of Trustees on October 20, 2017. Don Jones ’79, an attorney from Paintsville was elected to serve as the new Board Chair. The gavel passed to Jones from Judge Paul Isaacs ’66, who had served as Chair since 2008. Other new officers are Don Lane ’65, Vice-Chair, Kay Dixon ’85, Treasurer, and Col. Frank Beaty, Secretary.
The Board also voted to welcome two new trustees: Teresa Cahill of Covina, California, & Gus Hauser of London, Kentucky.