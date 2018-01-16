SUBSCRIBE   |   LOG-IN

Two waiting on trial after nearly a year

January 16, 2018
Tasha Stewart
Two men are still waiting on trial dates in the Knox County Circuit Court system.


James M. Davis

James M. Davis, 21, the man accused of kidnapping Douglas ‘Bub’ Middleton in 2017, had a pretrial conference on January 5, 2018. Another pretrial conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. on February 2, 2018 with the Honorable Michael Caperton presiding. Davis is currently lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center.

Similarly, David Ray Wilson, 51, the man responsible for an 11-hour standoff at

David Ray Wilson

Stephen Trace, had a pretrial conference on January 4, 2018 where his jury trial scheduled for January 17, 2018 was postponed. Another pretrial conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. on February 2, 2018 with the Honorable Michael Caperton presiding. Wilson is currently lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

