Two jailed after hitting children on ATV

Two children were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Sunday after the utility vehicle (side-by-side) they were driving was struck by an intoxicated driver.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy John Luttrell was dispatched to a vehicle vs. ATV collision with injuries on Ky. 11 at Cannon Sunday afternoon.
The vehicle, a 2007 Chevy car, where two children, a female age 9 and a male age 11 were inside. According to a release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the ATV was attempting to cross Ky. 11 when it was struck, landing the UTV on its side. The female was ejected from the vehicle, while the male was trapped inside.
As a result of the investigation, Deputy Luttrell arrested James Embrey, 22 of Bulan, Ky. and Kaegan Welch-Embry, 23 of Lily, Ky., charging them both with Assault 1st Degree, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence and Possession of Marijuana.
The children were flown by AirEvac to the UT Medical Center after being assisted at the scene by Knox County EMS. Both James Embry and Kaegan Welch-Embry were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Both children injured are expected to make a full recovery.