Two charged after drinking outside church

Two Knox County men have been arrested after they were found drinking at a local church.
At about 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies Mikey Ashurst and Andrew Lawson responded to a complaint of two individuals drinking and going in and out of Artemus Christian Church. When the deputies arrived, they observed two men coming out of a side door of the church’s fellowship hall. Both men smelled of alcohol, and several empty liquor bottles were found on the outside steps of the church.
Seth Patrick Evans, 21 of Heidrick, and Austin Dewayne Hensley, 22 of Gray, were both arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place. During the arrest, a small amount of marijuana was discovered in Hensley’s possession, and he was subsequently charged with Possession of Marijuana.
Both Evans and Hensley were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.