Two arrested on drug charges

Barbourville Police Department officers were busy this past week, making two drug arrests in Knox County.
On Friday, September 8, a controlled buy was made at the residence of Bill Perkins, 51, of Barbourville, on Swan Pond Road.
The controlled buy was a result of “several complaints about trafficking in drugs and traffic at residence over the past couple months,” said Officer Adam Townsley. “All local agencies had received complaints about trafficking.”
Once the controlled buy was made, officers executed a search warrant for the residence and found several drug paraphernalia items, an undisclosed amount of cash and a gun.
Perkins was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and trafficking in a controlled substance.
Assisting at the scene were Chief Winston Tye, officers Adam Townsley, Jake Knuckles, Chad Wagner, Eric Martin and troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 10. Perkins was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On Sunday, September 10, Barbourville police officers made a controlled buy at the residence of Howard Davis, 56, of Barbourville. One month prior, officers executed a search warrant at Davis’ house due to trafficking drugs. Davis had posted bail and remained under home incarceration at the time of the controlled buy on Sunday.
“We were still getting complaints about him selling drugs from the residence,” said Townsley, “so we started another investigation.”
Once the controlled buy was complete, officers executed a search warrant on Davis’ residence and found suspected methamphetamine.
Davis was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center and charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance and first-degree possession of controlled substance (first offense).
Assisting at the scene were Chief Winston Tye, officers Adam Townsley, Jake Knuckles and Chad Wagner.