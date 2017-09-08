Trial set for standoff case

A trial date has been set for the man responsible for an eleven-hour standoff in January.
David Ray Wilson, 51, of Lexington, appeared in Knox County Circuit Court Friday, Sept. 1, for a pretrial conference. Armed with a new attorney, Billy Taylor, Wilson is now preparing for a jury trial.
Previously, Wilson and his council managed to lower his $100,000 cash bond to $65,000 cash bond. However, he was denied a $75,000 property bond. Wilson is currently still in custody.
During his court appearance Friday, Circuit Judge Michael Caperton set Wilson’s case for trial 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15. A final pretrial conference was also scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13; all motions must be entered before that date.
On the day of the incident, Barbourville Police were dispatched to the Bimble Shell Station after a report of a possible domestic violence complaint. According to eyewitnesses, Wilson waved a gun in the store before fleeing out the rear door. Wilson fled the scene, leading authorities to a vacant house on Hobbs Hollow Road in Bimble. Wilson made an eleven-hour stand off, forcing, State Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County SORT, and other responders to arrive at the scene. Wilson was arrested after the night-long ordeal. He received a bulky indictment with 28 charges including terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment and fleeing or evading the police.