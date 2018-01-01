Townsley receives Governor’s Award

On December 13, Barbourville Police Officer Adam Townsley was honored with the 2017 Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Outstanding Achievement for his efforts in combating impaired drivers.
“I got this for the most DUI [arrests] in our department. They do this with participating agencies across the state of Kentucky,” said Townsley.
Townsley was among over 200 law enforcement officers honored for this achievement by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety.
“I’m very proud of Adam,” said Mayor David Thompson. “He’s really shown that he loves his job and wants to make our community a better place for our kids and adults. One of the best ways for a police officer to do that is to get the DUIs off the road.”