When Knox Central travels to Wayne Co. on Friday the game will represent one of the marquee match ups in the state of Kentucky as the two Top 10 teams battle for the Class 4A, District 6 lead.
Wayne Co. is the current front-runner and ranks number two overall in 4A with a 6-1 record that includes a 2-0 mark in district play.
Knox Central , which ranks 8th in the AP poll and 7th in the LItkenous, enters with a 5-1 mark that also includes a 2-0 record in district play.
Knox Central Coach Fred Hoskins, who is very familiar with Wayne Co. from his days as a Bell Co. assistant, knows exactly what to expect from the Cardinals, who missed playing for the state title by only one game a year ago.
“The first thing you have to do when you go there is match their intensity and their energy,” he said. “They are a really good football team and are ranked number two in our class. And it’s well deserved.
“Wayne Co. has 20-plus seniors,” Hoskins continued. “It’s a very tough place to play. It’s an uphill battle for us for sure, but I have no doubt we will compete well with them.”
Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
Top 10’s meet when Knox Central travels to Wayne Co. on Friday
