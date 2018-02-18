Three arrested in connection to school threat

Two minors and one adult have been arrested after allegedly making threats against Knox County Public Schools on February 18.
According to Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Officer Shane Jacobs, the KSP Electronic Crimes Branch was able to obtain an address where the threat was made and police responded to the location. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 13-year-old female who attends Knox County Middle School and a 16-year-old female who attends Knox County Learning Academy came up with the idea to send out a social media threat in hopes of school being cancelled.
Both juveniles were placed under arrest and taken to Barbourville Police Department for questioning. A Knox County Court Designated Worker was contacted and sent both juveniles to Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center for their charges. Trooper Jonathan Corey charged both juveniles with second-degree terroristic threatening.
Megan Scott, 19, of Corbin, who attends Knox Central High School, was also arrested for her involvement. According to Jacobs, Scott was aware of the threats and failed to notify authorities. Scott is charged with complicity to terroristic threatening and was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
The Barbourville Police Department and Kentucky State Police Post 10 were first made aware of the threats on social media around 2 p.m. and initiated a joint investigation, according to BPD Chief Winston Tye. One of the anonymous threats told Knox County to be ready for a “30 kill streak and more,” which would happen “soon and if you cancel school [I’ll] wait till there is school.” Revenge was the stated motive in the threat.
This case is still under investigation by Trooper Jonathan Corey. Assisting at the scene were Barbourville Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.