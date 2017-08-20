Teller of the Year receives Citation of Achievement

A chance encounter has shone the spotlight on a deserving employee of Commercial Bank in Barbourville.
Recently, State Representative Jim Stewart stopped by the Parkway Commercial Bank location. Stewart was impressed with the service and professionalism from his teller, Heidi Jackson. Stewart knew that Jackson had been selected as Teller of the Year via votes through the Mountain Advocate’s Knox County’s Best program and took it upon himself to request a Citation of Achievement for Jackson from the House of Representatives.
“It feels nice to be recognized,” said Jackson. “I really enjoy my job.”
“It’s very prestigious because people went out and voted and chose her,” said Steve Rhodes, Executive Vice President at Commercial Bank. “That shows that she was making a difference with her customers because they went through the trouble to actually vote. All of our tellers are award winners in my opinion. We recognize that our customers can go anywhere they want to bank, and we want to make them feel good that they chose us.”