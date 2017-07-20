Teen in hospital after beating

An alleged physical assault with a “Billy club” style stick has sent two males to the hospital, where one of whom is a teenager, remains.
At about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Mullins responded to a domestic violence complaint at a residence on Green Briar Hollow Road at Girdler.
Upon traveling Green Briar Road, Deputy Mullins came upon an adult male walking with visible injuries to his head and upper body. After picking up the man, Deputy Mullins continued on to the residence. Before arriving at the destination, Deputy Mullins observed a person lying by the railroad track with their head covered with a bloody towel. A 14-year-old male had been struck several times in the head.
Both the adult and 14-year-old males were transported to Barbourville ARH Hospital by Knox E.M.S.. After being checked out, the juvenile was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for further treatment. The adult male was treated and released.
After conducting an investigation, Deputy Mullins determined that Jimmy Rice had struck the adult male and the 14-year-old juvenile in the head numerous times with a large “Billy club” type stick, causing the head injuries.
Rice, 54 of Barbourville, was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication, assault – fourth degree and assault – first degree, a class B felony.
Rice was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.