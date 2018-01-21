Super Dollar makes final donation

Super Dollar has made one last charitable donation to a community organization, one they have supported the last seven years, before their doors permanently close later this month.
On January 11, store manager Shawn Black donated $500.06 to Kentucky Harvest Southeast, a nonprofit that helps feed those in Knox County.
“It really has helped our organization because, you know, we not only support them but they raise money for us every year and we also reinvest back into the store so it stays in the community,” said Kentucky Harvest Southeast treasurer Jim Revoir. “We really appreciate what the customers have done, what Shawn has done to help this organization over the last seven years.”
Super Dollar’s donation to Kentucky Harvest Southeast will support many local programs including the food pantries, backpack program and women’s shelter.
In the past, Kentucky Harvest Southeast has bought food from Super Dollar to keep the money in the community, but this long-standing partnership will come to an end on January 26 when the store closes.