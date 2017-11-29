Student passes away days after diagnosis

A student at Lynn Camp Middle School has passed away after a short battle with leukemia.
According to a Facebook post on November 24, family members of Makaylee Johnson learned of her sickness and looked to begin treatment. However, Johnson passed away a few days following her diagnosis on Tuesday, November 28.
A statement from Knox County Public Schools read “Our sympathy goes out to her family and her school family at Lynn Camp. The school will be conducting a memorial service this week to assist students in their grieving process. The school will be communicating ways that the community may be able to help with needs of the family.”
As more information becomes available on ways the community can assist Johnson’s family, The Mountain Advocate will make it available.