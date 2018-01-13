Stolen vehicle recovery nets two drug arrests

Barbourville City Police responded to a report of a stolen van at Pope Lumber Company on Thursday. Officers Eric Martin and Chase Henson responded to retrieve information on the vehicle.
On the morning of Friday, January 5 2018, Officer Henson located the vehicle at Messer’s Market. A female was located in the back of the vehicle and three other individuals were found inside the store. Through the investigation, it was found that a male located inside the store was in possession of the vehicle.
