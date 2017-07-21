Stolen property recovered from Payne Hollow residence

Stolen items have been recovered and one woman is in jail while her husband remains at large.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Claude Hudson recovered what he says is a multitude of stolen items from a home on Payne Hollow Road Friday.
The case began with a report Deputy Hudson took from a Hinkle Branch residence on July 6, 2017, reporting a cast iron cooking stove had been stolen from outside the home, but one leg of the stove was left by the perpetrators. Deputy Hudson retrieved the fourth stove leg as evidence to aide in searching for the stolen stove.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing a green Chevy S-10 pickup with a fiberglass top “loading stuff up,” Deputy Hudson said.
When serving an Emergency Protection Order on Gary Branson of Payne Hollow Road Friday morning, July 21, 2017, Deputy Hudson noticed a cast iron stove outside Branson’s home that matched the description of the stove he was looking for. After pairing the fourth leg with the stove, Deputy Hudson likened the match to “Cinderella’s slipper” as he determined the stove was indeed the stolen item from Hinkle Branch. Also in Branson’s driveway was a green Chevy S-10 pickup with a fiberglass top. Branson was not home at the time.
Branson’s wife, Lisa M. Branson, who was home, was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief 1st degree and Burglary 2nd degree. Lisa M. Branson has a history of theft charges including shoplifting and cold check writing dating back to 2011.
The Chevy S-10 pickup was confiscated as evidence because it had been used in the commission of a crime.
After executing a search warrant at the Payne Hollow Road residence, deputies identified and recovered more stolen property items that were taken in the burglary.
The investigation continues by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
The whereabouts of Gary Branson are unknown. Anyone with information regarding his location should contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 546-3181.