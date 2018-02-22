STIVERS CENTER CLOSED

The $7 million Stivers Aquatic Center in Barbourville is now closed.
The Center’s Board of Directors announced the decision to close what is arguably Kentucky’s nicest, most modern aquatic facility Friday afternoon.
When asked about the closing, both Judge Executive J.M. Hall and Barbourville City Mayor David Thompson said they were not aware that board had decided to close the facility until told by the Mountain Advocate. “It’s been used by a lot of folks, but it’s had its struggles,” Thompson said.
After the closure Friday evening, the following statement was released from Stivers Center Board, signed by Chairman Randell Young:
“On Friday, Feb. 16, the board reluctantly voted to temporarily close the Stivers Aquatic and Wellness Center, due to a staffing difficulty. The goal of the Stivers Center has always been to provide a safe and supervised atmosphere. In light of the recent staffing issue, we feel it is best to suspend our activities. We apologize for the inconvenience during this time of transition. Members can rest assured that their membership will be fully honored upon reopening, with credit for the time lost. We are very excited about the coming transformation of the Center. We expect promising things upon the horizon.”
The content you are trying to view is available only to subscribers. Please log-in or go to Register to subscribe today!
Thank you.