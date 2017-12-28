Still no trial date for alleged kidnapper

After being arrainged for kidnapping on May 26, with five pretrial conferences and a sixth scheduled for January 5, 2018, a trial date still hasn’t been set for the man accused of kidnapping Douglas “Bub” Middleton.
James M. Davis, 21, allegedly kidnapped 23-year old Douglas “Bub” Middleton from his home in Artemus on February 15. Middleton was located 17 days later, suffering from multiple injuries including severe frostbite which led to the amputation of his legs.
The content you are trying to view is available only to subscribers. Please log-in or go to Register to subscribe today!
Thank you.