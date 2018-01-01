‘Stick a Forcht in Hunger’ yields huge contribution

In its second annual food drive, Forcht Bank was able to collect four times as many items as last year. Thanks to their customers, they collected 41,421 non-perishable food items.
Forcht Bank collected food at all of its 26 banking centers and donated all of the food to local food pantries in the communities they serve. In addition to the items collected, Forcht Bank is donating $10 for every checking account opened during the time of the food drive. Giving a grand total of $4330 to purchase additional items and necessities, families in need require.
