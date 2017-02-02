Social worker indicted for unlawful imprisonment

A Knox County social worker was officially indicted Friday, January 27 for charges of unlawful imprisonment.
Jennifer Lee, 37, of Barbourville, allegedly assisted her brother Brian Lee, 29, of Barbourville, in unlawfully imprisoning Brian’s ex-wife.
According to arrest warrants, on Dec. 17 Brian allegedly carried he ex-wife Kasey Brown to his sister’s vehicle while Brown was asleep. When she awoke, nether Lee or her brother would allow Brown out of the vehicle. The duo took Brown to her mother’s house to get some clothes, once there, Brown managed to flee on foot. Later that day, Brown attempted to walk to Barbourville Police Department to report the incident, however Lee and her brother intercepted her on her way there. Brian Lee allegedly assaulted Brown while, according to witnesses, Jennifer Lee did nothing to stop him. Before police could arrive at the scene, he took Lee’s vehicle and fled. Lee allegedly gave police information, stating that her brother and stolen her vehicle. He later turned himself in to Barbourville Police Department.
When it was discovered that Lee had lied to police, a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was apprehended on January 13.
Lee was charged with first degree unlawful imprisonment, falsely reporting an incident and second degree hindering apprehension and prosecution.
The Knox County Grand Jury returned the following indictments on Friday, Jan. 27:
- Reva Garland Moore, 48, of London: first degree bailjumping.
- Frances Nicole Zadrozny, 42, of Flat Lick: driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, failure to maintain automobile insurance and no or expired Kentucky registration receipt.
- Alston A. Southwell, Jr., 45, of Barbourville: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, third degree terroristic threatening and second degree persistent felony offender.
- Michelle Renee Stapleton, 50, of Artemus: first degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, second degree fleeing or evading the police and giving a police officer a false name or address.
- Maranda Lynn Owens, 30, of Barbourville: flagrant non support.
- Rodney Estill Bargo, 36, of Barbourville: flagrant non support.
- Medgitt Koontz Wood, 38, of Corbin: second degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
- Curtis Ray Lewis, 34, of Corbin: two counts of first degree fleeing or evading the police, attempted murder and first degree persistent felony offender.
- Bobby Wayne Jones, 39, of Corbin: manufacturing methamphetamine, two counts of first degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, trafficking in marijuana of less than 8 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Fred Bruce Owens, 60, of Corbin: manufacturing methamphetamine, two counts of first degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, trafficking in marijuana of less than 8 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and second degree persistent felony offender.
- Lucky Thurmond, 35, of Flat Lick: first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, license to be in possession, operating a vehicle with no registration place, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required automobile insurance.
- Keith Allan Hammons, 50, of Rockhold: first degree possession of a controlled substance, third degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second degree fleeing or evading the police, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and first degree persistent felony offender.
- Leah Michelle Stapleton, 35, of Artemus: second degree forgery and fraudulent use of a debit or credit card less than $500 within six months.
- Steven Tyler Smith, 25. Of Barbourville: trafficking in a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, first degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Aaron David Baker, Jr., 26, of Barbourville: trafficking in a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, first degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brian Allen Lee, 29, of Barbourville: second degree assault and first degree unlawful imprisonment.
- Jennifer Lynn Lee, 37, of Barbourville: second degree assault, first degree unlawful imprisonment, falsely reporting an incident and second degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.
- Jeffrey L. Collins, 45, of Woolum: first degree trafficking in a controlled substance and second degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
- Johnny Lowell Taylor, 21, of Barbourville: theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.
- Tevan D. Moffitt, 24, of Barbourville: theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.
- Harold Ray Mills, Jr., 25, of Scalf: two counts of first degree possession of a controlled substance, first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, manufacturing methamphetamine, theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, two counts first degree wanton endangerment, first degree fleeing or evading the police, possession of a controlled substance in an improper container, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree fleeing or evading the police, possession of marijuana and first degree persistent felony offender.
- Derik Steven Philpot, 34, of Pineville: first degree possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing methamphetamine, theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10, 000, first degree fleeing or evading the police, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree fleeing or evading the police and possession of marijuana.
- Samantha Philpot, 29, of Scalf: first degree possession of controlled substance, manufacturing methamphetamine, first degree fleeing or evading the police, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree fleeing or evading the police and possession of marijuana.
- Challis Ray Davis, 35, of Flat Lick: first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in an improper container, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and first degree persistent felony offender.
- Stacy H. Brown, 39, Flat Lick: first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second degree trafficking in a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, trafficking in a legend drug, trafficking in marijuana of less than 8 ounces, possession of a controlled substance in an improper container, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended and failure to signal.
- Brian Scott Woods, 21, of Gray: unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.
- Carl Eugene Ruppe, Jr., 37, of Corbin: first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of a legend drug and first degree persistent felony offender.
- Jonathan Wesley Walker, Jr., aka Jonathan Maurice Walker, 25, of Gray: receiving stolen property, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second degree disorderly conduct and menacing.
- Chris Jewell, 19, of Gray: theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.
- Brandi Nicole Beach, 31, of Flat Lick: program assistance fraud and fraudulent use of EBT card.
- Randy Lee Vanderpool, 53, of Keavy: four counts of first degree rape, first degree sexual abuse and second degree sodomy.
- Matthew L. Hammons, 25, of Artemus: first degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure to produce insurance card and instructional permit violations.
- John David Richards-Montgomery, 31, of Corbin: first degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jesse Wayne Weddle, 35, of Corbin: first degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tonya Mills, 42, of Gray: first degree bailjumping.
- Joshua Hubbard, 27, of Flat Lick: first degree bailjumping and second degree persistent felony offender.
- Charles Dee Garland, 26, of Gray: theft of a firearm.
- Brandy Shay Huddleston, 42, of Middlesboro: first degree criminal mischief.
- James Edwards Mills, 51, of Flat Lick: manufacturing methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine precursors, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia and first degree persistent felony offender.
- Madison Allen Johnson, 26, of Corbin: third degree rape and unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.
- David Clint Merida, 29, of Flat Lick: first degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Samuel Lambdin, 29, of Hinkle: receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more, two counts of first degree fleeing or evading the police, first degree wanton endangerment, first degree criminal mischief, speeding, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
- Brandon Cox, 35, of Gray: first degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first degree persistent felony offender.
- James Eugene Lanham, 40, of Corbin: four counts of first degree rape.
- Patrick D. Wilson, 30, of Flat Lick: fraudulent use f debit or credit card of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000 within six months.
- David Allen Bays, 39, of Barbourville: two counts of third degree assault, first degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and third degree criminal mischief.
- Donna Kay Bays, 43, of Bryants Store: third degree assault, first degree wanton endangerment, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Cases continued by the Grand Jury:
John Bays, Ashley Boggs, Hunter Brown, Tamara Brown, Vealor Brown, William Collins, Shasta Dunn, Sarah Fox, Micky Gray, Sidney Hall, Donnie Helton, James Helton, David Henderson, Shane Browning, James Collins, Elliott Ernsting, Bonnie France, David Lowe, Shawn Hammons, Crystal Hatfield, David Hunnton, Joshua Murphy, James Nantz, Brian Osborne, Michael Partin, Steven Roark, Charles Smith, Charlee Stivers, Frank Sampson, Troy Senters, Nicholas Sizemore, Susan Taylor, Tonya Taylor, Heather Warren, Tommy Witt, Jamie Holland, Jeremy Stidham, Lela Hobbs, David Davis, Tevan Moffit, Cody Hoskins and Terry Poindexter.
Cases Dismissed by the Grand Jury:
Lawrence Collinsworth, Carla Davis, Jason Lecroy, Victor Marion, Eric Smith, Alston Southwell, Michelle Stapleton, Buddy Vaughn and Joshua Vandusen.