Snowman Hunt a slam dunk

Knox County couple Amanda and Aaron Miracle are $500 richer this holiday season after successfully finding the snowman, part of the annual Snowman Hunt sponsored by Barbourville Tourism and Safehouse, LLC., on December 2.
The Miracles, along with their daughter Quinn, met Brian Senters, owner of Safehouse, LLC., on December 5 to claim their monetary prize.
Aaron said very early on in the hunt, the couple knew the snowman would be hidden somewhere near basketball equipment based on the given clues. Once the second to last clue went live, he instantly knew the location, at a basketball goal behind the old radio station.
