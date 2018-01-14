SKCTC offers weekend degree

Obtaining a business degree just became much easier for non-traditional students.
Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) is now offering Weekend College. Students can now enroll in and complete one of the following associate degrees all from their comfort of their home: Associate of Applied Science: Business Administration Systems; or Associate of Applied Science: Computer and Information Technologies – Business Software Track – Business Software Specialist. Students will also earn several certificates with these tracks.
“We’ve received a lot of feedback from our students and the community, and we’ve listened,” said Kevin Lambert, associate dean of academic affairs.
Required classes to complete the above degrees are offered exclusively online with Saturday classes. SKCTC also allows students to bring the classroom to their home via Skype televisions.
Those interested in enrolling should contact Kevin Lambert at (606) 589-3305 or kevin.lambert@kctcs.edu.