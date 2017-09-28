Six arrested at residence with troubled past

Six people are behind bars following a welfare check on Artemus Road (Hwy. 225).
At about 12:45 p.m. Thursday, September 28, Knox County Deputies Claude Hudson, Sam Mullins, William Stewart, SGT Carl Bolton and Captain Everett Johnson conducted a welfare check of an elderly handicapped female at a residence on Highway 225 at the Junction of Terrell Lane near the Barbourville Cemetery. The check was a result of numerous citizens’ complaints of a large number of individuals ganged-up fighting and using drugs in and around the residence, on the roadway of Highway 225, up and down the roadway on Terrell Lane.
During the check, six individuals were found asleep inside a small bedroom. Numerous syringes were observed inside the room.
The following individuals were arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia:
- Elvis Smallwood age 51 of Barbourville, KY
- Jason D Cox age 39 of Barbourville.KY
- Kevin J Carnes age 38 of Barbourville, KY
- Arlene Sproles age 37 of Corbin, KY
- Carrol L Marshall age 30 of Artemus, KY
- Aaron E Trosper age 36 of Keavy, KY
Aaron Trosper was also wanted on a Knox County Bench Warrant for Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution-2nd Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court charges and a Laurel County Bench warrant for failure to appear on No Registration Plates or Receipt charges.
All six individuals were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On February 3, 2017, Knox County Deputies arrested five individuals out of the same residence on various bench warrants and drug related charges. A deputy was inadvertently stuck with a syringe during those arrests and had to undergo a series of injections as a precaution against Hepatitis B.
On September 5, 2017 Deputies arrested an individual walking in the middle of the roadway on KY 225 in front of the residence on a drug related charge.