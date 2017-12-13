Sheriff’s report

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith is reporting the following Enforcement Actions:
On December 2, 2017 Deputy Andrew Lawson arrested Brandon Elliott age 33 of Corbin, KY on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on Child Support charges. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center
On December 3, 2017 at approximately 1:45 am Deputy Andrew Lawson received a request to assist Knox EMS with a man passed out on US 25E in Gray. While at the location, a small bag of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine was found in the man’s possession. Deputy Lawson arrested Joshua Collins age 21 of Flat Lick, KY charging him with Possession of a Controlled Substance-1st Degree.
On December 4, 2017 Deputy Mikey Ashurst arrested Jessica Gray age 28 of Flat Lick, KY on a Bell County Bench Warrant for failure to pay the fines on No Insurance and Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License charges. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On December 4, 2017 Deputy Mikey Ashurst arrested Tony Roark age 32 of Hinkle, KY on a Bell County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on a Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition-under $500 charge. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On December 6, 2017 Deputy Claude Hudson was dispatched to a residence on Trinity Lane in Flat Lick regarding an intoxicated female. When Deputy Hudson arrived he observed a female sitting inside a vehicle at the residence. Deputy Hudson arrested Melissa Ann Gray age 41 of Flat Lick. KY charging her with Public Intoxication/Controlled Substance. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On December 7, 2017 Deputy Claude Hudson received a complaint of a domestic in progress at residence on KY 459 in Barbourville. After conducting an investigation, Deputy Hudson arrested Thomas Lawson age 32 of Barbourville, KY charging him with Assault-4th Degree. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On December 8, 2017 Deputy Claude Hudson received a call that Jason Bible was his wife’s at a residence on KY 1304 in Girdler, which was in violation of a No Contact EPO. Deputy Hudson found Jason Bible hiding in the bedroom underneath the covers. Jason Edward Bible age 37 of Girdler was arrested for the Violation of a Kentucky EPO. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On December 11, 2017 Deputy Claude Hudson arrested Ralph W Jones age 54 of Barbourville, KY on a Laurel County Bench Warrant for failure to pay the fine on an Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence charge. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
On December 11, 2017 Deputy Claude Hudson assisted social Services regarding a complaint of illegal drug use involving syringes at a residence on Oregon Drive south of Barbourville. While in the residence, Deputy Hudson observed numerous used syringes along with several empty plastic baggies and a spoon used to heat-up drugs to be injected. Deputy Hudson arrested Charles H Bruner age 34 of Barbourville, KY charging him with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.