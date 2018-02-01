Sheriff’s 2016 tax audit results in

The audit reports have been released for the Knox County Sheriff’s 2016 Tax Settlement with only one comment from the state auditor.
According to Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s Auditor of Public Accounts, the audit reports “The sheriff’s financial statement fairly presents the taxes charged, credited and paid for the period April 16, 2016 through April 17, 2017 in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting.”
