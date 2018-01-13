Sheriff catches man smoking meth on side of highway

A Barbourville man was allegedly caught red-handed smoking methamphetamine after he was noticed sitting in a running car on the side of the road.
On Friday, January 5, 2018, at approximately 2 p.m., Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and Sgt. Carl Bolton were patrolling on KY 6 near Wilton when they spotted a running vehicle sitting on the side of the road. When the officers stopped and inspected the car, they encountered the driver of the vehicle smoking methamphetamine.
