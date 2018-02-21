Schools installing metal detectors

The cries from parents across Knox County to implement security measures in schools did not fall on deaf ears.
After threats began pouring in to school systems across Kentucky, Knox County Public Schools and Barbourville Independent have decided to purchase and implement metal detectors and other safety measures.
Shane Romines with Corbin law office Copeland and Romines started the local initiative toward safer schools after the threats hit close to home.
“I know many parents out there were extremely sickened and extremely worried and we were as well,” said Romines in a Facebook video. “We are a family. In the end, something that happens in one of our schools happens to all of us.”
In addition to pledging $25,000 to Corbin schools for metal detectors, various safety gear and training, Romines has pledged one metal detector for each high school in the tri-county area.
The content you are trying to view is available only to subscribers. Please log-in or go to Register to subscribe today!
Thank you.