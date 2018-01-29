School NTI days in jeopardy

While students may rejoice at the thought of a completely free snow day, a controversial measure making its way through Kentucky’s legislature may bring an end to a program local school districts rely on in times of inclement weather.
The Kentucky Senate passed Senate Bill 73 with by a vote of 36-0 in support of eliminating the Non-Traditional Instruction program that districts use when weather prevents them from having a regular school day. The program enables educators to assign students work at home online or in advance, and qualifies the district to receive credit for classroom hours. The NTI days reduce the number of days a district might extend its school year into the summer months.
