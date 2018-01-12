School immunization update

Barbourville Independent and Knox County Public Schools parents and students, new regulations for the 2018-2019 school year require ALL students to obtain 2 doses of Hepatitis A vaccine to attend school. Also, ALL students 16 years and older must show proof of receiving 2 doses of Meningococcal ACWY vaccine to attend school.
The minimum spacing between the 2 doses of Hep A is 6 months. Please complete the first dose of this vaccine as soon as possible so your student can have the next dose prior to school beginning. A new immunization record will be required for ALL students to be on file at the school prior to enrollment for the 2018-2019 school year.