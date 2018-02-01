School District’s Surplus Auction set for March 3

The Knox County Transportation, Maintenance and Facilities Departments will conduct a public surplus auction on Saturday, March 3, beginning at 11am. The auction will take place at the maintenance facility located on the campus of Knox County Middle School at the corner of Wall and Sycamore Streets. The auction was originally set for February 3 but is being postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather.
Some of the items for auction include:
- (2) 2009 Chevy Aveos
- 2002 Ford Crown Vic Car
- 2001 Ford Econline Van
- 19992 F 350 Bucket Truck
- Riding Mower
- Playground Equipment
- (2) Basketball Goals
- (2) Commercial Mixers
- Commercial Ice Machine
- Commercial Cooler
- Commercial Deep Fryer
- Commercial Air Compressor
- Office furniture including desks, tables, chairs, and metal shelving
- HVAC equipment and parts
- Plumbing equipment and parts
- Electrical equipment and parts
- Fencing and Gates
- 3 Buildings
- Electronics including computers, laptops, and printers
All items sold as is with no guarantees given or implied. Once purchased, bid winners are responsible for their own items. Certified checks, money orders, and cash accepted—no personal checks. The Knox County Board of Education has the right to reject any bid that does not meet minimum requirements.