Rogers speaks to joint chamber crowd

Congressman Hal Rogers was the keynote speaker at the first-ever joint meeting of the Knox County and Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
Congressman Rogers gave a report on the different federal programs and millions of dollars in funding he has helped secure for this region in the past year. He also commended the two chambers for “working together” to help promote the economy of southeastern Kentucky.
“I encourage you to keep working together,” Rogers told the capacity crowd of chamber members during
the meeting in Williamsburg.