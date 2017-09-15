Rogers applauds House passage of Federal Spending Package for 2018

In a statement released Thursday from U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers, the 5th district congressman shared his approval for the passing of the “Make America Secure and Prosperous Appropriations Act” for the 2018 federal fiscal year.
“This bill beefs up our Armed Forces to ensure our brave men and women in uniform are well-equipped to beat back our enemies overseas and keep us safe here at home. It prioritizes our efforts to combat the drug abuse epidemic, providing robust funding for a comprehensive federal response that mirrors Operation UNITE’s successful three-pronged strategy in Kentucky,” said Rogers. “The bill also includes important resources to reinvigorate the economy in our rural coal communities – including strong funding for the Appalachian Regional Commission and another $30 million for the AML pilot program in Kentucky. I have secured two years of funding for this important effort to reclaim and repurpose abandoned mine land to create jobs and long-term opportunities. “I’m optimistic this important legislation will be signed into law before the end of the year so we can continue to build on our progress in Southern and Eastern Kentucky.”
For a complete summary of his statement, as well as the details of the appropriations, click here.