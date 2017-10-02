Released from Knox County Detention Center 10/1/17 (Sunday)
Shelly D. Barnes, Orville W. Brock, Lora E. Brown, Ova B. Collett, Desirae C. Doolin, Joseph B. Elliott, Michelle R. Faulkner, Natasha M. Gray, Joshua D. Johnson, James R. Pursifull, Matthew B. Scott, Johnathan Smith, Michael Smith, Theresa R. Wagoner, and David Wells Jr.
Released from Knox County Detention Center 9/30/17 (Saturday)
Carla F. Davis, Jesus A. Torres, and Jordan C. Wilder.
Released from Knox County Detention Center 9/29/17 (Friday)
William Buchanan, Stanley Carnes, Marshall Carroll, Tiffany E. Connell, Bertha Cox, Jason D. Cox, Randall L. Cox, Joseph W. Holt, Donnie R. Scott, Roger D. Smith, and Arlene Sproles.