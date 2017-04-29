SUBSCRIBE   |   LOG-IN

Relay for Life opening ceremony

April 29, 2017
Tasha Stewart
Relay for Life will be held at Thompson Park today until midnight. Below are pictures from the opening ceremony.


Events for the remainder of the day are as follows:

3 p.m. – Cake walk
4 p.m. – Pine Mountain Dancers
5 p.m.  – Byron Hammons/survivor registrations
6 p.m. – Survivor and care giver dinner
7 p.m. – Survivor recognition
7:30 p.m. – Survivor lap
8 p.m. – Caregiver lap
8:30 p.m. – Dance to fit
9:30 p.m. – Team activities
10 p.m. – Luminaria
11 p.m. – Closing/final lap

For the complete story and more pictures, see next week’s edition of The Mountain Advocate.


