Property tax to increase after Knox Board vote

As required by state law, the Knox County Board of Education recently held a public hearing before a special called meeting where they would finalize an increase in property taxes.
However, not a single person was present to oppose or support the increase and after 30 minutes of silence from the community, the Board adjourned the public hearing.
During the short, yet concise meeting that followed, the board addressed three items. First on the agenda was the second and final vote to set the 2018 real estate, personal property and aircraft tax rates to 53.2. That is a four percent increase from the previous year. With no discussion or comments from the board, the item was passed with a 3-1 vote, Board Member Jimmy Hendrickson voted against the motion. Board Member Peggy Gray was absent from the meeting.
The board also heard from Scott Noel, Principal at N3D Group, on the Lynn Camp softball restroom and storage project. At a prior meeting, the board approved ‘the final plans’ for the restroom and storage building to be built by Lynn Camp’s softball field. However, according to Noel, the board needed to individual itemized approval for a BG 2 and BG 3 (construction process forms to be submitted to the Kentucky Department of Education). The board unanimously approved to submit the forms.