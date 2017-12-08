Project helps needy in Knox, surrounding area

Members of Knox County UNITE heard about efforts from Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) to help people in need at Tuesday’s luncheon.
Jeff Burchett, from the Christian Appalachian Project, spoke with the Knox County UNITE Coalition about the Operation Sharing program in Corbin. Operation Sharing collects donated goods from businesses and corporations, then sort and prepare the goods. Then approved agencies pick up and deliver to families in Appalachia. The content you are trying to view is available only to subscribers. Please log-in or go to Register to subscribe today!
Thank you.