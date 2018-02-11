Pretrial, jury trial set for two men

A trial date for the man responsible for an 11-hour standoff with police has been set.
David Ray Wilson, 51, will go before a jury trial in the Knox County Circuit Court system at 9 a.m. on May 9, 2018. Before his trial, Wilson has one more pretrial conference scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 7. The Honorable Michael Caperton will be presiding. Wilson is currently lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Yet another pretrial conference has been set for James M. Davis, 21, the man accused of kidnapping Douglas ‘Bub’ Middleton in 2017. His pretrial conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. on March 2, 2018 with the Honorable Michael Caperton presiding.