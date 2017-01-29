Practice safety when driving in snow

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith would like to remind everyone that winter is upon us and that during periods of inclement weather such as snow and ice the roadways are very hazardous.
Sheriff Smith would like to offer some tips to motorist when driving during these conditions.
- Drive at a much lower speed than usual.
- Leave earlier than normal to allow more time for arriving at destination.
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly.
- Allow more distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
AAA recommends increasing distance from 2 to 3 seconds to 8 to 10 seconds.
- Do not stop while going up an incline unless necessary.
- Reduce speed even more before topping a hill crest.
- If your vehicle goes into a skid, let off gas pedal, steer into the skid, avoid jerking the steering wheel or over steering, once vehicle is under control apply bakes lightly.
- Concentrate on operating your vehicle, be aware of your surroundings and vehicles in front and behind you as well as oncoming traffic.
Preventive Measures
- Have your vehicle in good mechanical condition, especially brakes
- Make sure tires are properly inflated
- Keep your fuel tank at least half full, also adds extra weight to vehicle
- Do not engage parking brake after driving in snow or ice unless necessary, it could freeze up and lock your wheels
- Have fully charged cellular telephone with you, but refrain from talking or texting while vehicle is in motion.
- Carry additional clothing
It should go without saying, but Sheriff Smith wants to stress that drivers and all occupants should wear their seat belts at all times.