Postal Collection Boxes Affected During Daniel Boone Festival

The Barbourville Post Office will remove three blue collection boxes from service during the Daniel Boone Festival beginning Wednesday, October 4, 2017 through Saturday, October 7, 2017. The collection box at the Barbourville Post Office, 122 N Allison Avenue, is not affected and will remain in service.
The following collection boxes will be inaccessible during the festival:
- 200 Knox Street
- 401 Court Square (two boxes at this location)
Postal officials emphasize this is a temporary measure only.
All collection boxes in Barbourville will be returned to service on Monday, October 9, 2017.
