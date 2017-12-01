Police- Man stabbed, raped woman while holding her hostage

A Barbourville man is being held on a $250,000 bond after police say he kidnapped a woman, held her against her will, raped her and stabbed her repeatedly. Police are awaiting toxicology reports to determine what, if any, drugs were in his system at the time.
On Thursday, November 23, Knox 9-1-1 received a call about “hearing a female yelling for help” and the caller also stated they could see blood on the walls inside the home.
